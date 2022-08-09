Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

