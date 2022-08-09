Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $94.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.