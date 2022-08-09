Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $427.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.73. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.54.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

