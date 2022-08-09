Banco Santander S.A. Invests $261,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:TDY opened at $392.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
