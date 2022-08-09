Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

