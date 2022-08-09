Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,410 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.