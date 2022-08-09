Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.29.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

