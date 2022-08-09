William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 2.5 %

SQ stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Block has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $286.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,686 shares of company stock worth $25,461,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,440 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.