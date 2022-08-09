Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

