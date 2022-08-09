Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.05 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

