CX Institutional Has $535,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in 3M were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMM opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.80. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.