Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

