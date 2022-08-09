Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,977 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

