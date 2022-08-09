Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 371.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,041,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.