Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

