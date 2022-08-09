M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,816 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %

BABA stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $198.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.