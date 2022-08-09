Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

