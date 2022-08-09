Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.92.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

