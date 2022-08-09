Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.76 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $244.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.30.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

