Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,758,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

