Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 232,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.