Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

