Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

