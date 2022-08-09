Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

