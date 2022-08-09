CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 57,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 170,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

KMI opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

