Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

