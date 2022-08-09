Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $497,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.9 %

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.