Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

