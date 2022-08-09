Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,112 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

SIVB stock opened at $412.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.