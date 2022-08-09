Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $412.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

