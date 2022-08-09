Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $293.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.91. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

