Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

