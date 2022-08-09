Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

