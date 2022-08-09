Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of TFC opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

