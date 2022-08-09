Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

