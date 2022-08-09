CX Institutional Sells 13,912 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.6 %

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

