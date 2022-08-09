Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $248.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $251.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

