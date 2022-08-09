Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,064 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

