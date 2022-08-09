Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

IFF stock opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

