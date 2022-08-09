Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,843 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

