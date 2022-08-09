Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $500.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.