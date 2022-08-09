Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.