Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,117.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

