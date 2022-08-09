Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.90. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

