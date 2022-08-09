Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,496 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

