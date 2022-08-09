Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

