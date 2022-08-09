Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 615 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 185,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

