William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

CCCS stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

