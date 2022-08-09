Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

