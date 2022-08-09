Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

