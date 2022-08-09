Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Trading Down 2.1 %
RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
